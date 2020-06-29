Channel 4 News
Next on TV
Tomorrow 7.00pm
Menu
29 Jun 2020

Schools reopen in Wales for all age groups

Home Affairs Correspondent

Primary and secondary schools across Wales are reopening for the first time for all age groups as part of the country’s phased return to education.

It will not be a full experience – more like a chance for teachers, parents and pupils to get used to what kind of changes will have to be made – although no decision has yet been made on what will happen in September.

In other lockdown changes – families in Wales will soon be able to reunite under new rules allowing two households to form a ‘bubble’.