Schools out: Growing number of Birmingham schools close early on Fridays

A growing number of Birmingham schools are trying to cope with a funding crisis by closing early on Fridays, no doubt delighting pupils but infuriating parents.More than 20 schools across the city are closing at lunchtime in an effort to save cash, a move described by parent groups and campaigners as a disgrace.

So are children missing out on vital school time because of the spending cuts? We spent the day with parents at one Birmingham school to find out.