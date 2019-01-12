Saving a rare plant species in Kew Gardens

The forecast for the next 5 days
A scientist in Sierra Leone has achieved that rare distinction of discovering an entirely new species of plant – and having it named after him. Professor Aiah Lebbie says his discovery – Lebbiea Grandiflora – plays a key role in strengthening the environment. But it’s already been classed as critically endangered – along with dozens of other new plants discovered by experts at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew.
Fatima Manji reports.