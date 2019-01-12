Channel 4 News
12 Jan 2019

Saving a rare plant species in Kew Gardens

A scientist in Sierra Leone has achieved that rare distinction of discovering an entirely new species of plant – and having it named after him. Professor Aiah Lebbie says his discovery – Lebbiea Grandiflora – plays a key role in strengthening the environment. But it’s already been classed as critically endangered – along with dozens of other new plants discovered by experts at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew.

Fatima Manji reports.