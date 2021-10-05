Sarah Everard murder: Inquiry launched into ‘systematic failures’

With the country’s biggest police force beset by concerns about its policies and culture, the government is setting up an inquiry into “systemic failings” at the Met in the wake of Sarah Everard’s murder.

Home Secretary Priti Patel told the Conservative conference that the public had the right to know how Ms Everard’s killer was allowed to remain a police officer, despite a string of allegations about his behaviour.

But there are more fundamental questions too about public trust and safety for women.