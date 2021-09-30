Sarah Everard murder: Former Met Police officer given whole-life sentence

Wayne Couzens has joined 60 of England and Wales’ most dangerous offenders who will die behind bars.

That he had been able to continue working as a police officer while colleagues seemingly knew he used violent pornography, has led many to question the culture within the Metropolitan Police and other UK forces.

The case has shaken women’s faith in the police. The Met’s chief Dame Cressida Dick recognised “the precious bond of trust has been damaged”. Now questions are being asked about whether she is the right person to rebuild it.