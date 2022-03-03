Sarah Everard: Majority of women fear walking home at night, exclusive poll shows

“We miss her all the time” – exactly a year after Sarah Everard was abducted and murdered by a serving police officer in London, her family paid a moving tribute to her, saying in a statement that their lives “had changed forever”.

They also extended their sympathy to the loved ones of all the women who had died in “violent circumstances” since.

Sarah Everard’s murder was seen by many as a “turning point” in the fight against violence towards women and girls but in this last year, how much has really changed?

A Channel 4 News investigation reveals tonight nearly three quarters of women in Britain don’t feel safe on our streets and their trust in the police has fallen dramatically.