Samuel Beckett’s ‘Not I’ performed by an actor with Tourette’s syndrome

It’s Samuel Beckett’s most challenging work: a single disembodied mouth; the script a stream of consciousness. When “Not I” opens at the Edinburgh festival next week – it will be performed for the first time by an actor with Tourette’s syndrome.

Jess Thom is one of the 300,000 people in the UK living with involuntary physical and vocal ticks – for Jess this means regularly saying the word “biscuit” or “hedgehog.” She says Beckett’s work has a powerful meaning for her, as Jon Snow has been finding out.