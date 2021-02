It’s been a day of twists and turns.

Alex Salmond was expected to appear at a Holyrood inquiry, but in the last few moments we’ve found out he is not going.

There’s been legal wrangling over a lot of evidence that’s been submitted, and in Nicola Sturgeon’s latest interview, she’s refuted all the claims that have been made against her.

It’s just the next chapter in this extraordinary tale of friends turned foes.