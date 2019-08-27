Salman Rushdie: ‘India, England and America going through similar kind of upheaval’

He is a down-on-his-luck travelling salesman and he is the latest creation of Booker Prize-winning author Salman Rushdie.

Quichotte, a play on the 17th century novel Don Quixote, goes in search of love, trying to woo a famous television presenter.

However, it is set in modern-day America in an “age when anything can happen”.

Jackie Long to the author and began by asking him whether it is a world he is comfortable in.