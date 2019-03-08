Sally Challen son says murder retrial would be ‘an absolute injustice’

The son of a woman who killed her husband and is facing a retrial for murder tells Channel 4 News that she should be allowed to enter a manslaughter plea instead. Georgina Challen, known as Sally, says she killed her husband Richard in a hammer attack in 2010 after 40 years of being controlled and humiliated by him.

She was jailed for life for his murder following a trial in 2011, but had the conviction quashed last month at the Court of Appeal. The judges refused to substitute a manslaughter conviction and ordered Challen to face a retrial on a charge of murder, but her son David says “that means we have to re-live the trauma, which is an absolute injustice”.