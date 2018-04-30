Sajid Javid appointed Home Secretary after Windrush scandal

Early this morning, Sajid Javid became Britain’s first Muslim Home Secretary.

Theresa May conducted a hurried mini-reshuffle after Amber Rudd finally gave in to calls for her resignation over the Windrush scandal. The final straw proved to be her ignorance of Home Office targets for deporting illegal immigrants.

The new Home Secretary was summoned straight to Parliament where he told MPs that there would be no more talk of a “hostile environment” to illegal immigrants under his watch.