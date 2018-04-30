Sainsbury’s confirms merger with Asda

It’s a £7 billion which could create a super-supermarket. A company so huge that it takes nearly one pound in every three that we in the UK spend on groceries.

Sainsbury’s planned merger with Asda is designed to help fight off competition, from cut price stores such as Aldi and Lidl and online grocery giants like Amazon.

Our business editor Siobhan Kennedy went to meet the boss of Sainsbury’s to talk about whose interests will really be served by the deal.