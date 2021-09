Detectives are investigating whether primary school teacher Sabina Nessa was killed by a stranger who is still at large.

The 28-year-old was attacked as she walked to meet a friend at a bar last Friday evening in south east London, on a journey through a park that should have taken just five minutes.

Her death comes just months after the killing of Sarah Everard, who was abducted in south London, and just over a year after two sisters were murdered at a park.