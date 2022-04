The man who murdered primary school teacher Sabina Nessa as she walked through a London park has been jailed for a minimum of 36 years.

Koci Selamaj was caught on CCTV as he waited for a lone woman in Kidbrooke before he attacked the 28-year-old in September last year.

He refused to attend the sentencing hearing at the Old Bailey and the judge said he had not shown “any remorse” for his act of “evil”.