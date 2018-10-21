Ryanair faces backlash over racist incident on flight

The budget airline Ryanair is facing widespread outrage on social media after it apparently failed to remove a passenger who launched a racist tirade against a lady in the seat next to him and instead moved her. Another passenger filmed the incident which has now been watched over two million times online.

Ryanair later said they’d seen the footage and reported the incident to Essex police, who are now investigating the incident.

A warning, Jordan Jarrett-Bryan’s report contains shocking and offensive racist language.