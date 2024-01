The House of Lords looks set to make significant changes to the Government’s flagship Rwanda Bill, in defiance of Rishi Sunak’s demand that they should pass it unamended.

On its first day of debate in the Lords a string of bishops, former mandarins and judges criticised the bill as damaging and against the rule of law.

But there was also a rueful acceptance from some that in the end, the unelected peers would have to give in and let the House of Commons overturn any changes.