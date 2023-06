Last year, the MP Margaret Ferrier pleaded guilty to recklessly endangering the public when she took a train to Glasgow after testing positive for Covid in 2020.

The SNP had already withdrawn the whip from her, but last week, parliament voted to suspend Ms Ferrier for 30 days.

That suspension means that a recall petition has been triggered, so if more than 10 per cent of her constituents in Rutherglen and Hamilton West sign it in the next six weeks, a by-election will take