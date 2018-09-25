Ruth Davidson on mental health, Brexit optimism and why she’ll never lead the Tories

It was David Cameron who first tipped her as a future Prime Minister, but the Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson caused shockwaves last weekend, revealing not only that she suffered from depression and self-harm as a young woman, but that partly as a result of that, and also because of personal commitments, she will never stand for the leadership of the UK party and therefore will never run to be Prime Minister.

Ms Davidson came to note south of the border as a leading advocate of remaining in the EU. The fact she was one of the first openly gay women in British politics has added to her profile.

Now the former journalist has penned a book called ‘Yes She Can’ – mostly about other women, but with some revelations around her own life, and she’s about to go on maternity leave. She told us that her mental health was just one of the reasons why she doesn’t want to be Prime Minister.