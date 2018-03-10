Russian spy poisoning: more than 200 witnesses identified

The Home Secretary has given more details about the investigation into the attempted murder of Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter – revealing that police are looking at more than 240 pieces of evidence.

Following an emergency Cobra meeting on the suspected nerve agent attack in Salisbury, Amber Rudd said over 200 witnesses have been identified. Specialist police teams are searching for more clues around the city, as our senior home affairs correspondent Simon Israel reports.