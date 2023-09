Rupert Murdoch’s many critics blame him for coarsening British culture, exercising undue political influence and overseeing criminality in the form of phone hacking.

His advocates say that he gave a voice to the silent majority and locked horns with a crusty Establishment.

What he did with newspapers in the UK, he did with cable television in the US. FOX news took the media landscape by storm and, some charge, fanned the tribal politics that helped Donald Trump come to power.