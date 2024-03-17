Rumours of plans to oust Sunak as PM dismissed by Tories

A government minister has today insisted that Rishi Sunak will fight the next election despite numerous reports of new plots among Tory MPs to unseat him as Prime Minister.

It’s been a difficult week for Mr Sunak’s Downing Street operation after the row over racist comments about the MP Diane Abbott allegedly made by Frank Hester – a major Tory donor – dominated the political agenda.

But there has also been criticism of Labour – from Diane Abbott herself, who said the party’s handling of whether to return the whip to her was “cack-handed”.