The latest UK government figures show that, in the last 24 hours, 7,108 people tested positive and 71 people have died.

The total number of UK deaths from Covid 19 is now 42,143.

In South Wales, eight people have died with coronavirus at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital which is dealing with an outbreak on its site.

82 patients have tested positive so far – the majority are believed to have caught Covid at the hospital.