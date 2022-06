One thousand four hundred girls were abused, trafficked and groomed in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

But not one police officer, past or present, lost their job – despite more than 200 allegations of police failures.

Today victims and survivors responded angrily to the publication of a report by the police watchdog into what went wrong, because – they say – the investigation, which took eight years and cost £6 million, hasn’t held anyone fully accountable.