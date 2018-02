The independent police investigation into child sex abuse in Rotherham has found at least 100 more potential victims. The National Crime Agency began the huge investigation following a report by Professor Alexis Jay in 2014, which identified an estimated 1,400 children were abused between 1997 and 2013. Today the NCA revealed the number is more than 1,500, including around 200 men, who were boys at the time. Many were taken to different towns and cities and one was trafficked to Pakistan.