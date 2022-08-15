Ron Jeremy: Documentary investigates sexual assault allegations against adult film actor

Former teacher turned porn actor, Ron Jeremy has appeared in thousands of adult films in a career spanning four decades.

He is now at the centre of a Channel 4 documentary investigating allegations of sexual assault and rape.

The actor has been indicted on 34 counts of rape and sexual assualt in the United States, but legal proceedings have been suspended after claims that he is no longer mentally fit to stand trial.

We spoke to one of his alleged victims.

Warning: This report contains some distressing details.