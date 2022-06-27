Roe v Wade: Are women’s rights under attack?

Glastonbury has always been political, and this year was no different.

Many of the acts used their performances to express outrage at the US Supreme Court’s decision to roll back women’s access to abortion. They are part of a wave of cultural figures speaking out against the move.

One band who voiced their anger on stage at Glastonbury were the Nova Twins. Amy Love and Georgia South joined us live from Liverpool where they’re playing tonight.

Also joining us was the writer Bonnie Greer, an American by birth who’s lived in the UK for the past 35 years.