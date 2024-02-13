Rochdale by-election: Starmer says ‘decisive action’ taken on Azhar Ali

Sir Keir Starmer has defended his handling of the antisemitism row in his party, saying he took ‘decisive action’ in withdrawing support for his Rochdale by-election candidate.

The party acted last night after initially backing Azhar Ali, who had told a meeting that Israel had allowed the massacre of its people on the 7th of October so it could attack Gaza.

Now, another parliamentary candidate for the party, former MP Graham Jones, has been suspended over comments he made about Israel at the same meeting.