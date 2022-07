Rail workers are to stage another strike in their bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, threatening travel chaos at the height of the summer holidays.

Members of the RMT and TSSA unions will walk out for 24 hours on 27 July.

Union leaders made the announcement after rejecting a new offer from Network Rail which they described as “paltry”.

Eddie Dempsey from the RMT joined us from the union’s headquarters near Euston station.