Skip to main news content
Skip to news search
Skip to news navigation
Skip to All 4 navigation
Channel 4 News
Next on TV
Tomorrow 11.25am
Menu
Programmes
Catch up on TV bulletins
UK
World
Politics
Business
Science
Culture
Tech
FactCheck
Team
1m
7 Mar 2023
Rishi Sunak visits Dover to sell illegal immigration bill
By
Serena Barker-Singh
Our political reporter Serena Barker-Singh reports from Dover.
Share on Facebook
Share
Share on Twitter
Tweet
Share on WhatsApp
Send
Share on WhatsApp
Send
Share on WhatsApp
Email
Load more share options