Rishi Sunak has held a cabinet “away day” at Chequers – the prime minister’s country house. Perhaps awkwardly, two of the most senior ministers there face investigations that could end their careers within weeks.

The Prime Minister said he was determined to wait for reports into both the party chairman Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs, and allegations of bullying reportedly brought by at least 24 civil servants against the Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab.