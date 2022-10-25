Rishi Sunak promises to fix Truss mistakes and appoints cabinet

Number 10 Downing Street is an unforgiving address.

At 10.15 this morning Liz Truss said her un emotional goodbyes with her family looking on.

There was no apology for the chaos that cut her time here pitifully short.

Barely two hours later Rishi Sunak appeared alone in front of the black door to thank his predecessors and then blame them for the state we’re in, a state that has also enabled him to become prime minister.

He talked clearly and seriously about the need to fix mistakes, rebuild trust, and reboot compassion – the broom going in after the mess.

He said he would fill every day with hope but left us wondering how.

He culled his cabinet of some loyalists but he kept the brand new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and resurrected Suella Braverman as Home Secretary.

So is this a government of all the talents or a government of all the factions?