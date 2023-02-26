Rishi Sunak negotiating to try to finalise new Northern Ireland Brexit deal

Downing Street has announced the Prime Minister and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will hold talks tomorrow in London as they try to finalise a much anticipated new deal for Northern Ireland’s post Brexit trading arrangements.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab hinted talks had made good progress on the issue of customs checks on goods travelling from mainland UK to Northern Ireland – as well as reassurances to the Democratic Unionist Party it could have greater say over future EU rules that would affect the region.