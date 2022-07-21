Rishi Sunak: Inside the Tory leadership candidate’s fortune

His supporters have called his background “humble” and “modest”.

From the start of the Conservative leadership campaign, Rishi Sunak has sought to downplay his vast wealth and privilege to tell a story of middle-class aspiration, seeking to demonstrate he understands the financial challenge faced by ordinary citizens.

But tonight an investigation for this programme has uncovered new details about Mr Sunak’s education, property and financial dealings – and raises new questions about whether his hedge fund paid him with assets in offshore tax havens.