Two brothers wrongly suspected of drug dealing, after officers saw them greet each other in the street, are now suing the Metropolitan Police.

Liam and Dijon Joseph say they were humiliated after being searched in the street, while one of them was handcuffed.

Their case highlights a growing area of concern for campaigners – the use of force by police.

Channel 4 News has been given exclusive access to data showing an increase across a number of forces in England and Wales