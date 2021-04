The mother of the missing student Richard Okorogheye has said that she believes the police initially did not take her seriously because of her race.

The 19-year-old, who suffers from sickle cell disease, has not been seen since he left their west London home on 22 March.

She said the police are now giving the case the attention it needs, but fears that they lost vital time by not taking reports of his disappearance seriously at the outset.