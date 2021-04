In recent years, we’ve lost many of the heroes of England’s World Cup winning team of ‘66 – and many of them suffered from dementia. Clare Fallon has been looking at sport and the long-term effects of head injuries.

This episode originally aired on 23rd December 2020.

Some of history’s most beautiful goals are thanks to football’s iconic header. But has the move harmed, even killed, some of our most treasured football stars?

In recent years, we’ve lost many of the heroes of England’s World Cup winning team of ‘66 – and many of them suffered from dementia.

Our North of England Correspondent, Clare Fallon, has been looking at sport and the long-term effects of head injuries.

Sources: ITN, PBS

