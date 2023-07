None of us like to think of our own death, but when we do, most of us hope we will be in our homes, peacefully, surrounded by loved ones.

For thousands of people every year that doesn’t happen.

Instead they die in hospital, not for any good reason, but because the hospital cannot discharge them – because there is no support in the community.

The problems in social care block up hospitals in England denying many the hospital treatment they deserve and others the deaths they might hope for.