7 Oct 2019

Revealed: Families on housing benefit can’t afford to rent 9 in 10 homes in England

Families on housing benefit can’t afford 9 out of 10 privately rented homes in England – pushing many into homelessness.

An investigation by the National Housing Federation has found that since benefits were frozen in 2011 there has been an 83 percent rise in the number of children living in temporary accommodation.

It comes as the Bureau of Investigative Journalism revealed that the majority of landlords in Britain would not rent to people on benefits.