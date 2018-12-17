Revealed: 554 homeless people have died in the UK since last winter

Since last winter, the number of people dying homeless in Britain has exceeded 500. That’s according to new figures revealed exclusively to this programme by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, in our continuing collaboration to chart the deaths of people sleeping rough or in temporary accommodation.

They’ve also found that local authorities across the UK are failing to carry out proper investigations into virtually all of those deaths. We have been investigating the devastating effects of homelessness in Northampton. A warning: some viewers may find parts of this report distressing.