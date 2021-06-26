Residents campaign against road closures designed to lower traffic emissions

With high rates of pollution in many of our built-up areas, the government has been trying to encourage city-dwellers out of their cars and onto bikes.

Last year the Transport Secretary announce £2 billion to support new walking and cycling schemes.

Since then, dozens of new “Low Traffic Neighbourhoods” have sprung up across England.

They’re designed to cut traffic on residential streets, by pedestrianising busy “rat runs”.

But they’ve not been popular everywhere, as Anja Popp has been finding out.