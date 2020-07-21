Report says UK ‘actively avoided’ investigating alleged Russian interference in British politics

No one is protecting Britain’s democratic processes from interference by the Russian state.

That’s the verdict of MPs on the Parliamentary committee that oversees the work of Britain’s spy agencies.

Their judgment was revealed in a long-awaited report on Russia’s attempts to influence elections in Britain.

The committee accused the government of ignoring claims that Russia tried to interfere in both the Scottish and Brexit referendums.

And they said the influence of a wealthy Russian elite on the UK’s public life was now a ” new normal”.