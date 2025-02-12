Report findings ‘beyond stupidity’, says murdered MP’s daughter

Channel 4 News spoke to Sir David Amess’s daughter, Katie Amess, about what was the most alarming aspect of the review into her father’s death.

Katie Amess: The perpetrator was reported by his head of sixth form as a threat and they failed to take it seriously. They took him out for a cup of coffee. He said ‘I wasn’t a terrorist’ and he was let back go into the public, to then commit this terrible crime. It is beyond stupidity. The findings coming out in this report are failing after failing and incompetency after incompetency.

Ciaran Jenkins: Had you any idea that this was the extent of the counter terror programme’s involvement with your father’s killer, this one meeting basically in McDonald’s?

Katie Amess: Yeah. I mean, I had seen this report in March 2024. I was made to sign a document to say I would never tell anybody what was in it. The only reason that it’s been released today is because of the terrible atrocity that happened in Southport.

Ciaran Jenkins: And there’s one awful parallel with the similar reports into the Southport attacks, which was that the case here, as with that one, was closed too soon.

Katie Amess: Yeah, just due to admin errors, not passing information to people, not following up, having no communication between police, MI5, Prevent.

Ciaran Jenkins: The government has said that they’ve got this new independent Prevent commissioner that’s going to help you have confidence that they will get to the truth. What is it particularly that you feel still has to be answered about this case and your father’s death?

Katie Amess: We need to know the background of the guy that did it. What was known from MI5? Did they know anything about him? We need to look at how ineffective Prevent is. And we need to look at recommendations for either the reform of it or the scrapping of it.

Ciaran Jenkins: This review lifts the lid, doesn’t it? As did the one into the Southport attacker – about what these sorts of counter-terror programmes actually do.

Katie Amess: The guy that did it to my father stood up in court and mocked Prevent saying, ‘All you need to say is that you’re not a terrorist and they’ll let you go.’ So that’s exactly what he did. I’ve told Yvette Cooper that I need an inquiry. Her response to my call for an inquiry was, ‘Well, it’s harder for me to launch it for you, rather than the Southport inquiry, because I wasn’t in government at the time.’ That’s not an excuse.

Ciaran Jenkins: What was said today is that Prevent has changed the way it works. I mean, do you think that MPs would be any safer now? Are you confident in that?

Katie Amess: Absolutely not. If Prevent had changed the way it worked, why six months ago were three innocent little girls killed? Are they saying it’s changed in those six months?

Ciaran Jenkins: What would you do then? Would you have an inquiry which looked at all these cases together? Some people are suggesting that you could look at the Southport killings and the killing of Sir David Amess together because of some of the parallels.

Katie Amess: What about all the other people that Prevent failed? Everybody needs to have a chance to get their answers and to hold people accountable.

Ciaran Jenkins: And what do you fear that such an inquiry would actually expose? Because there will have been well-meaning people, wouldn’t there, at every level here, trying to do the right thing?

Katie Amess: I don’t fear anything being exposed because unless these things are exposed, how are we going to stop it happening?