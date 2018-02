If you want to stop Brexit, there’s no shortage of groups to join – to name a few, Open Britain, the European Movement and Best For Britain. They’ve been accused of failing to unite under one banner.

Yet today, another campaign joined the crowd. It’s called Is It Worth It?, and supporters have been parading their campaign bus out and about in Westminster.

On its side is a slogan claiming a hard brexit could end up costing the UK £2bn a week. So what is their strategy for overturning Brexit?