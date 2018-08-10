Channel 4 News
Refugee choir aims to sing communities together

Refugees and asylum seekers from across the UK have been taking part in a youth choir as part of efforts to try and bring communities together. The event has been organised by the European Youth Music organisation – which was set up after the second world war. We’ve spent the last week following the progress of the choir – who are all aged between 16 and 30 – as they prepare for their final concert at Leicester Cathedral.

The filmmaker was Nick Blakemore.

