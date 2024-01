Rishi Sunak is facing more calls from his political opponents to call an election early this year. On his left flank, the Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey told a campaign rally in Guildford that the Prime Minister should stop “clinging on to power.”

From the right, the Leader of Reform UK Richard Tice claimed that Conservative MPs are “terrified” of his party and urged Rishi Sunak to call an election “as soon as possible”.