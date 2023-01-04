Channel 4 News
Next on TV
Tomorrow 11.35am
Menu
5m
4 Jan 2023

Reform UK party promise to stand against every Tory in next election

Social Affairs Editor and Presenter

Earlier today the Reform UK, formerly known as the Brexit Party, relaunched with a promise to put up candidates against every Conservative standing in the next general election.

In his speech today Richard Tice, a one-time Conservative Party member who’s led the party since Nigel Farage stepped down, said that the Tories have ‘broken Britain’ and ‘betrayed Brexit’. Mr Tice, a multi-millionaire businessman, is a former Brexit Party MEP and a founder member of the Leave Means Leave campaign.

We asked him what more could his party add, following the Prime Minister’s pledge of creating a strong economy, fixing the NHS and stopping the boats.