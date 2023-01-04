Reform UK party promise to stand against every Tory in next election

Earlier today the Reform UK, formerly known as the Brexit Party, relaunched with a promise to put up candidates against every Conservative standing in the next general election.

In his speech today Richard Tice, a one-time Conservative Party member who’s led the party since Nigel Farage stepped down, said that the Tories have ‘broken Britain’ and ‘betrayed Brexit’. Mr Tice, a multi-millionaire businessman, is a former Brexit Party MEP and a founder member of the Leave Means Leave campaign.

We asked him what more could his party add, following the Prime Minister’s pledge of creating a strong economy, fixing the NHS and stopping the boats.