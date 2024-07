The Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has insisted that those he called “bad apples” are no longer in the party.

But hours later one of their parliamentary candidates announced he was backing the Tories instead. Liam Booth-Isherwood said he had become “increasingly disillusioned” by reports of racism and sexism in the party.

Meanwhile Rishi Sunak claimed that the UK was a better place to live now, than it had been in 2010.

And a warning Jane Dodge’s report contains offensive language.