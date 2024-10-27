Reeves is ‘on the right track’ ahead of budget, says economics professor

Mariana Mazzucato is an economics professor at University College London.

We started by asking her if Labour’s first budget and changes to the fiscal rules could deliver growth.

Mariana Mazzucato: Rachel Reeves is definitely on the right track because she’s going to the source of the problem. There’s no point in talking about the symptoms, which is low growth. The problem is that we’ve had low public investment, low private investment, and both of these are causes of weak productivity and hence growth. So what she’s doing, which is extremely important, is a beginning, I think. More needs to be done.

Ayshah Tull: Is business then interpreting this wrong, or is it Labour’s problem with the way that they’re communicating this? For example, today we’ve seen a senior person from the Labour leadership unable to define what ‘working people’ means. Isn’t it their problem that they haven’t been able to communicate what they actually want to achieve?

Mariana Mazzucato: What we definitely need to avoid is a sort of us versus them, big business versus small business, state versus companies. That doesn’t help anyone. So the real conversation that a progressive government should be having is how do we get purpose-oriented business working with the mission-oriented government. And he’s adopted these five missions. How do we turn those into a green industrial strategy, but also an industrial strategy that has health and wellbeing at the centre? And if we do that, business will benefit. There’s trillions out there in terms of a global market around net zero. If we don’t get into that market now, we will lose competitiveness, we will lose productivity, which we have been losing for the last two decades.

Ayshah Tull: But will tax rises on business help this? Will it help or will it drive them away?

Mariana Mazzucato: So it depends which tax, right? Capital gains tax reform is absolutely required if we want an economy driven by long-term investment. And I’m talking about business investment. There should be an honest conversation with business on why we have permitted an economy to have profits with low investment. We need profits reinvested back in, right? This is not about talking about just philanthropy or charity. We need good business working with good governance. But currently, the current tax structure is not helping that.

Ayshah Tull: The Shadow Science Secretary Andrew Griffith claimed the government is ‘behaving like a dodgy hire car firm’ over their budget plans. They haven’t been honest with voters, have they?

Mariana Mazzucato: I don’t think we need many lessons from the shadow government right now in terms of honesty and being straight with the current budget. That’s just a slogan. What we need is to stop the slogans and to have an intelligent conversation with the adults in the room.

Ayshah Tull: And just finally, Mariana, you seem to be maybe one of the only people in the country who is excited or happy about the budget coming up. Why do you think there’s so much pessimism?

Mariana Mazzucato: Not about being happy. This is not about being happy or sad. This is about supporting the right trajectory. I’m not saying what is currently being done is perfect and definitely the story around it, the narrative, the understanding, the communication, is central. So that can definitely be improved, and I also think the actual policies can be improved. But the point is that just listening to those who are complaining about a rise or fall in tax or those who are threatening that this might cause inflation, when actually it won’t as long as it expands the productive capacity of the economy, it’s absolutely about increasing that mission-oriented, outcomes-oriented public investment, which we have lacked. If we invested what the average, we’re talking about mediocrity here, the average of the OECD had invested in terms of public investment, we would have invested £500 billion more. And the UK business sector has not been investing for decades.