Police in Reading are continuing to question a 25-year-old Libyan man who’s suspected of Saturday’s knife attack, which left three people dead. A two minute silence was held in the town to pay respect to the victims.

Teacher James Furlong, US citizen Joe-Ritchie Bennett, and their friend David Wails, had been part of a group enjoying an evening in the park when they were attacked.

The Home Secretary paid tribute to the unarmed police officers and members of the public who rushed to help.