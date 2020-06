It was early on Saturday evening when reports of an attack in a park in Reading began to come in. Then the flood of gruesome images and reports on social media followed.

Today we know that a teacher, described as inspirational and two other people are dead. Three more were injured in a stabbing.

Police say it was an isolated incident but it is being treated as a ‘terrorist incident’. Khairi Saadallah, a 25-year-old Libyan national, is in custody on suspicion of murder.